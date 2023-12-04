Four month closure of a Carlow road takes effect today while the end appears to be near for works on the Kilkenny Ring Road

A four month closure of a local road is set to take effect.

Uisce Éireann are due to begin works on the Hacketstown Road today – it’ll see the R726 closed with a temporary reopening from the 21st December to the 8th of January. (More here).

Cllr John Pender lives close to the area impacted and has been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace how people there are feeling – hear that here;

While improvements for pedestrians and cyclists on Ossory Bridge in Kilkenny are set for completion.

Originally slated for an early October end, structural issues and weather conditions prevented that – we’re now told it’ll possibly be tomorrow or at least the end of the week. (More here).

Some of Team KCLR were among those caught up in the early morning delay – they told our Brian Redmond about that;