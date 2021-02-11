Four more horses seized on outskirts of Kilkenny City

Four more horses have been seized on outskirts of Kilkenny City.

All were found roaming on the Callan Road in the Cuffesgrange area on Monday.

Their field was identified nearby and it lacked any shelter or water so they were seized under the Animal Welfare Act 2013.

They are now being cared for by My Lovely Horse and no one has so far come forward to claim them even though one is microchipped.

Gardaí continue to try to establish the identity of the owners.