Four people taken to hospital following alleged assault in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow last night

Four people were taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Bagenalstown last night.

A number of men were involved, some of whom were armed but not with guns as had been rumoured.

Two men were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny with two others to University Hospital Waterford – none had life threatening injuries and all have since been discharged.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the town between 7 and 9pm to come forward, in particular those who were in or around the Kilree Street / Station House Road area.