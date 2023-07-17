Free HPV vaccine catch-up clinics in Carlow and Kilkenny this week

Free HPV vaccine catch-up clinics are being held in Carlow and Kilkenny this week.

The first clinic will open this morning from 10 am until 12 pm in Kilcreene Hospital in Kilkenny.

A second clinic will run at the same time on Thursday in St. Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow.

Anyone aged 16 or older who did not get an HPV vaccine yet can register on hpv.ie for a free appointment.