Free WEEE recycling days are coming to Kilkenny

Kilkenny householders are being invited to bring their batteries, electrical and electronic waste to a set of free collection days across the county.

The events will kick off tomorrow (August 1st) at the Church of the Assumption Mooncoin from 10 am until 1 pm, before moving to St. Senan’s Chuch Car park in Kilmacow from 4 pm to 7 pm.

On the 3rd of August, the collection will take place at Stoneyford Community Centre in Stoneyford from 10 am until 1 pm, and at Fair Green car park off Green Lane, Callan from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Finally, on August 10th it will take place at the Glenmore Community Centre in Glenmore Village from 10 am until 1 pm, and Aldi carpark in Graiguenamanagh from 4 pm until 7 pm.

All household batteries with a plug or a battery will be accepted free of charge including old washing machines, TVs, and toasters.