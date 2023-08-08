Funding announced for local artisan, micro, small food producers, and on-farm diversification enterprises

There’s exciting news for Artisan, Micro, small food producers, and on-farm diversification enterprises, as funding becomes available under the LEADER Food Initiative.

Under the ‘Our Shared Future’ initiative, €883,000 is being made available to the sectors, with grant aid also available for investment in local processing facilities, to allow farmers to sell their products into the local and wider domestic markets.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has also extended the timeframe for approval and completion of all LEADER funded projects, with the deadline now being August 31st.