Funerals announced for tragic Carlow crash victims

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the three people killed in Wednesday’s tragic collision in Carlow.

Katie Graham, Daryl Culbert, and Michael Kelly died in a single vehicle collision on the N80 at Leagh on Wednesday evening.

The funeral of Michael Kelly from Nurney will take place at 1pm on Tuesday in St. Brigid’s Church in Hacketstown. He’ll be laid to rest in Hacketstown cemetery afterwards.

Katie Graham from Ballickmoyler will be reposing at her residence from 3pm until 8pm tomorrow with rosary at 7pm.

She’ll be laid to rest on Monday morning after 11 am requiem mass in the Church of The Sacred Heart, Arles.

While the funeral of Daryl Culbert from Kiltegan will take place on Monday at 2pm in St. Peters Church and will be followed by burial in the adjoining church yard.

The three deaths are among 19 fatalities that have occurred on Irish roads so far this year.