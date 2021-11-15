Further involvement of Carlow and Kilkenny in TUSE is likely according to Minister Simon Harris

Minister Simon Harris is visiting Carlow and Kilkenny today to further thrash out how both counties might feature in the Technological University of the South East.

The facility, which forms from the merger of the ITs in Carlow and Kilkenny, is set to be officially established on May 1st next year.

Kilkenny’s been bidding to have some sort of TUSE base and today officials of the local authority are outlining their ideas to the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

On KCLR Live earlier, he said while there’s a significant presence in Carlow, Kilkenny’s not being ruled out.

