Gardaí appeal for witnesses after County Carlow business ransacked by thieves

A local business has been ransacked by thieves.

The premises in Milford, Co Carlow was targeted at about 2:30am on Tuesday morning.

Sgt Conor Egan has been telling KCLR News; “The property was forcibly entered and ransacked and amongst the items taken was a Sumup Card Machine & a Sumup portable card reader, a Samsung handheld tablet, a Qyze remote wireless solar camera and a black Onenote mobile device”

He adds; We’re appealing to anybody who may have been in the Milford area, Ballinabrannag, Kilkenny Road area at approximately 2:30am Tuesday morning and who may have seen anything of a suspicious nature to contact us at Carlow Garda Station”.

And Sgt Egan also has this warning; “Any of those, they’re fairly identifiable, high-value electronic items, if you’re offered for sale or maybe you’re in the retail business, if you’re offered any of those type things for sale just bearing in mind they could be the proceeds of this particular crime”.