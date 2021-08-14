Gardaí appeal for witnessess to fatal road crash in Co Kildare last evening

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Co Kildare last (Friday) evening.

A male motorcyclist, aged in his mid-forties, was in collision with another vehicle on the R417 at Kilberry, Athy at about 6:10pm.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital in a serious condition but passed away there later.

A post mortem’s due to be carried out.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.