Gardaí appealing for witnesses following death of Kilkenny man on M7 near Naas on Saturday

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses after a young man from Co Kilkenny was killed on the M7 near Naas at the weekend.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday morning – the pedestrian aged in his mid 20’s was struck by one or more vehicles travelling northbound on the motorway near Naas.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are looking for any witnesses to come forward and in particular, are appealing to any motorists who stopped at the scene prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

They’re also asking anyone with dash-cam footage to make it available to them.