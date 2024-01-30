Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny encourage those interested in joining An Garda Síochána to apply before next week’s deadline

If you ever thought of a life with An Garda Síochána, now’s your chance.

A recruitment drive‘s underway with information events and classes set to take place locally to better inform those keen to don the uniform.

Closing date for applications is 3pm, Thursday, 8th February 2024.

Garda Lisa Mullins is a regular contributor to KCLR and says it can be hard work but the effort’s worth it;