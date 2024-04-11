Gardaí are again appealing for witnesses to the burglary of Tesco in Tullow.

As we reported last week, the outlet was struck in the early hours of Thursday morning

Garda Noelle Curran says; “Two males broke a window in the front of Tesco supermarket in Tullow at 3:05 and entered the premises, took a large quantity of cigarettes, mobile phones, sim cars, Playstation, Xbox games, now the culprits were seen arriving in the area on e-scooters wearning gloves with their faces covered over with scarves and hoodies”.

She adds; “Any information sought on the movements of these males, two males it was; any CCTV, dashcam footage that may be of assistance and these items might even be offered for sale so if people can bear that in mind as well and again Gardaí at Carlow looking for any information there”.

You can contact 059 9136620 if you have information to share.