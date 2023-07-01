KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí in Carlow searching for missing teenager 16 year old Muscab Mohammed Ahmed
He was last seen in the Monacurragh area on Wednesday 28th June at around 2 pm.
Gardaí are looking for your help tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Muscab Mohammed Ahmed who’s gone missing in Carlow.
He is described as being 5″8 inches in height with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing white trousers, a black and white jacket, and black runners.
Anyone with information can contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6627.