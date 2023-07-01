Gardaí in Carlow searching for missing teenager 16 year old Muscab Mohammed Ahmed

Gardaí are looking for your help tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Muscab Mohammed Ahmed who’s gone missing in Carlow.

He was last seen in the Monacurragh area on Wednesday 28th June at around 2 pm.

He is described as being 5″8 inches in height with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing white trousers, a black and white jacket, and black runners.

Anyone with information can contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6627.