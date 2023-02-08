KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí in Kilkenny want to speak to person seen fleeing Kilkenny premises following break-in
Anyone who noticed suspicious activity is asked to contact gardaí
A break-in at a business in Kilkenny over the weekend is being investigated.
A person was seen fleeing the premises in the Hebron Industrial Estate shortly after 9pm on Friday night.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area and might have noticed anything suspicious or anyone who might have dash cam footage to contact them in Kilkenny city.