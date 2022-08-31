Gardaí investigating alleged assault of a man in Carlow town yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon

Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault in Carlow Town.

A man (18) is understood to have received punches to the face and suffered non-life-threatening injuries that did not require treatment.

It just before 1:30pm yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon in the St Joseph’s Road area.

A garda spokesperson’s told KCLR News that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anybody with information should contact Carlow town garda station.