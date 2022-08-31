KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí investigating alleged assault of a man in Carlow town yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon
It happened just before 1:30pm
Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault in Carlow Town.
A man (18) is understood to have received punches to the face and suffered non-life-threatening injuries that did not require treatment.
It just before 1:30pm yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon in the St Joseph’s Road area.
A garda spokesperson’s told KCLR News that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Anybody with information should contact Carlow town garda station.