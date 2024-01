Gardaí in Callan are investigating a possible arson attack to a derelict house on New Years Eve

The House in Cannafy was reported to be in flames at around 11.30pm

The exact damage caused to the property is difficut to ascertain as it was also targeted in October 2022

Anyone who has any inforamtion or suspicions are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000