Gardaí reiterate appeal for witnesses to alleged assault in County Carlow

If you were in Rathvilly last Thursday night gardaí want to hear from you.

It’s to help with their ongoing investigations into an alleged assault that saw one man taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny with an apparent stab wound. (Read about that here).

Garda Andy Neill outlined who they want to hear from on KCLR earlier saying “If you saw a fracas, a group of males in the Rathvilly area between 10pm & midnight last Thursday, look it’s not a big village and people aren’t generally, especially in these level 5 restrictions, people aren’t wandering around aimlessly that time of the evening unless it’s someone having a brisk walk but a largish group of males should definitely stand out”.

Anybody with information should contact Carlow Gardaí on 059 9136620.