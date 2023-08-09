Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing from Carlow since June

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help finding a teenager missing from Carlow town since June.

16-year-old Muscab Mohammed Ahmed is about 5 foot 8 with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen in the Monacurragh area of Carlow town wearing white trousers, a black and white jacket, and black runners.

He’s missing now since Wednesday the 28th of June and anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station.