KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardai warning of revenue text scam doing the rounds locally
With more people working from home, local Gardaí are warning you to be wary of any unsolicited calls, texts or emails
With more people working from home, local Gardaí are warning you to be wary of any unsolicited calls, texts or emails.
A Revenue text scam is currently doing the rounds offering people a refund if they click on the link provided.
But Gardaí are reminding you that Revenue will never contact you in that manner and the advise is to delete the message if you get it.