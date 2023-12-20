Generosity of people across Carlow and Kilkenny evident in response to John Keane Toy Drive

“Phenomenal”.

That’s the reaction of KCLR Presenter John Keane to his Toy Drive for 2023.

An array of items from books to boots to bikes have been generously donated by people across Carlow and Kilkenny and today (Wednesday) our team’s set to deliver them to a number of groupings locally.

Including St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, Amber Womens’ Refuge and some family resource centres.

As always help was to the fore from Studio One Barbers at Loughboy Shopping Centre, Padmore and Barnes, Philip Ireland Tyres, Loreto Secondary School, Seán Swan and Tile ‘n’ Style, Graiguecullen.

Edwina Grace from our newsroom’s been catching up with John – hear his reaction to donations here;