Grace O’Sullivan tells Carlow Kilkenny listeners that her Ireland South MEP colleague Billy Kelleher has been spreading misinformation about a controversial EU Law

Grace O’Sullivan says her Ireland South MEP colleague Billy Kelleher has been spreading misinformation about a controversial EU law.

A European Parliament committee failed to agree a final version of the Nature Restoration Act yesterday (Thursday, 15th June).

MEPs on the environment committee will vote again on the 27th of June.

Deputy Kelleher recently told told KCLR news he was only opposing the legislation because Ireland would never be able to meet the targets involved.

He’s also claimed the government would have to buy up farmland under CPOs but Grace O’Sullivan has told The Way It Is that is totally inaccurate.

Another criticism of the legislation is that there’s been no consideration to the effect the new laws would have in Ireland but MEP O’Sullivan says that’s not the case.

Hear her conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here: