Graiguecullen GAA’s annual 5k and 10k challenge returns today

Graiguecullen GAA’s annual 5k and 10k challenge is returning today at 11am for walkers, joggers and runners.

There will be prizes for both male and female winners in the 5k and 10k races, with medals for all who take part.

Participants can register online at popupraces.ie, or at the Graiguecullen GAA clubhouse from 9.30am today before the race.

Registration online costs €15 for the 5k, and €20 for the 10k race, with an additional €5 extra being charged for registration on the day at the Clubhouse for both events.

Tea, coffee, sandwiches and treats will be provided after the race in the clubhouse.