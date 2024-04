Half a million euro worth of cannabis and red wine has been seized in Dublin and Rosslare.

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog James, examined parcels at a property in Dublin yesterday, and seized herbal cannabis estimated to be worth €480,000.

The parcels had been sent from Spain.

Separately, 4,860 litres of red wine with an estimated value of over €59,000 was seized at Rosslare Europort on Wednesday.