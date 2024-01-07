Hazardous conditions are expected later, with heavy fog on the way. A nationwide status yellow fog warning will come into effect at 6 o’clock this evening and expire at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Areas of fog will become thick and widespread this evening (Sunday), according to Met Éireann, and persist until Monday morning when students return to class following the Christmas break.

There will be dangerous travelling conditions during Monday’s early rush hour, drivers and other road users are advised.