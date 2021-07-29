Health Minister in visit to Kilkenny vaccination centre

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s visited local vaccinators.

During a tour of the South East vaccination centres, he stopped off yesterday at the Kilkenny facility at Cillin Hill to meet with some of the area’s frontline crew.

Joining him was Carlow Kilkenny FF TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

The stop-off appears to have been welcomed too by some of those who’ve been working hard there over the last few months:

The visit comes just days before the HSE’s Capital Programme announcement this Friday under which Carlow and Kilkenny look set to benefit – more here