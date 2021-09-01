Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD calls for a relook at how our practices impact on bird populations

“It’s necessary for us to look again at how our practices impact on our bird populations”.

So says the Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan as the Open Seasons Order allows for the hunting of certain birds from today. (More on that here).

The Green TD for Carlow and Kilkenny has issued the following statement on the matter:

“Biodiversity in Ireland (as it is globally), is coming under pressure from many different sources. Such pressures combined can have a negative impact on many species. Our wild bird populations are particularly susceptible and it is important that we fully understand how our actions and other factors cumulatively can impact on the viability of vulnerable bird species. It is essential to examine the sustainability of many of our practices given the pressure that successive generations have put on our fragile ecosystems. Our birdlife is an essential component of the natural ecosystems that we too are part of.