HIQA report on maternity services finds increased focus on quality and safety outcomes for women at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

A new inspection report on maternity services at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny has found an increased focus on the quality and safety outcomes for women.

Significant improvements in compliance since previous inspections in 2018 and 2019 were identified when the local facility was visited in February.

However, further areas for improvement were listed.

Of the six areas inspected five were deemed to be ‘substantially compliant’ with the sixth ‘compliant’.

Read the full report here