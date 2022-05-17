Holder of €8.5million lotto ticket sold in Mooncoin, South Kilkenny has been in touch with National Lottery

The holder of the €8.5million lotto ticket sold in South Kilkenny has touched base with the National Lottery.

Blanchfield’s Centra in Mooncoin had sold the quick pick on Saturday (7th May) as we outlined the following Monday (see here).

This (Tuesday) morning we revealed that the competition organiser had more news to share.

Kilkenny native Fran Whearty who works with National Lottery joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live to say the lucky piece of paper does belong to a Kilkenny player, though it’s not yet known if that’s an individual or a syndicate.