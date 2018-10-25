Housing conference opens in Kilkenny

Junior Minister Damien English has opened a conference on housing in Kilkenny this morning.

250 delegates are attending the 2-day gathering in Lyrath Estate Hotel organised by the Irish Council for Social Housing.

Rapid build housing is one of the areas they’ll be looking at.

Karen Murphy is the ICSH’s Policy Director and she’s been telling KCLR that the building aspect is only one part of a project.

But she says that it’s possible to put up safe rapid-built houses.