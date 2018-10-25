Housing conference opens in Kilkenny
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Housing conference opens in Kilkenny

KCLR96FM News & Sport 18 mins ago
Less than a minute

Junior Minister Damien English has opened a conference on housing in Kilkenny this morning.

250 delegates are attending the 2-day gathering in Lyrath Estate Hotel organised by the Irish Council for Social Housing.

Rapid build housing is one of the areas they’ll be looking at.

Karen Murphy is the ICSH’s Policy Director and she’s been telling KCLR that the building aspect is only one part of a project.

But she says that it’s possible to put up safe rapid-built houses.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close