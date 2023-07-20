HPV catch-up vaccine clinic in Carlow today

The second Laura Brennan HPV vaccine catch-up clinic is running in Carlow this morning.

It will be held from 10 am until 12 pm in St. Dympna’s Hospital.

Anyone aged 16 or older who did not get an HPV vaccine yet, can register on hpv.ie for a free appointment.

Dr. Kathleen O’Sullivan says you only need one dose:

“There would be no necessity to take time off work, just purely for the administration. The arm might be a little bit sore afterward, nothing that wouldn’t be overcome by applying a cold pack or taking paracetamol if necessary. And it is only one dose, it is safe, and it is free for this year only.”