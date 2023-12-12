HR Assistant at Kilkenny hotel named Employee of the Year at awards ceremony in Carlow

A HR Assistant at the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny has been named the 23/34 Irish Hotels Federation South East branch Employee of the Year.

Alice Macauley was feted at the Christmas Gathering and Employee of the Year Awards held in the Talbot Hotel in Carlow.

She joined the local business in summer of 2022 and has been instrumental in supporting staff induction, internal communications, and career fairs – where she’s been recognised by her colleagues as representing Newpark to the highest standards

Demonstrating a wide range of skills, Alice also assists with Sales, Marketing and Events – including online bookings for the hotel’s Jurassic Newpark visitor experience. Alice is keen to continue her professional development within the hospitality sector and plans to pursue a Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management.

Over 120 attendees were present on the night to celebrate her and 17 other nominees from hotels and guesthouses across the region who’ve made an outstanding contribution to their workplace.

IHF Southeast Branch Chair, Colm Neville said the judges highlighted Alice’s excellent communication skills, customer service and attention to detail when selecting her as the winner.

IHF President Denyse Campbell spoke about the importance of recognising excellence, and ‘Shaping Brighter Futures’ for people in the sector by supporting future leaders and keeping teams motivated with opportunities for career progression and development.

Other presentations on the night included a ‘Highly Commended Award’ for Darragh O Mahony from the Viking Hotel Waterford and a ‘Special Service Award’ for Teresa Bradshaw from the Hoban Hotel Kilkenny.

IHF Southeast Branch extends its gratitude to the expert judging panel comprised of Michael Vaughan (Vaughan Lodge Hotel and IHF Past President), Ray Cullen (Hospitality Training Consultant), and Tracy Hegarty (Shannon College of Hotel Management), who had the difficult job of selecting a winner from the nominees.

The members of the IHF Southeast Branch now wish Alice Macauley the very best of luck as she goes on to represent them at the upcoming National IHF Employee of the Year Awards, which will be held during the IHF’s Annual Conference in February 2024.