HSE pledges to help County Carlow supported care home to address its challenges

The HSE has reaffirmed its commitment and willingness to work with St Lazerian’s House in County Carlow.

The Bagenalstown based supported care home, which provides accommodation for up to 18 older people, earlier this week on KCLR Live outlined concerns that due to funding issues it may be forced to shut its doors this July.

The HSE’s South East Community Healthcare in a statement to KCLR acknowledges the value of the services and supports as provided to older people in the community by St. Lazerian’s House as well as the commitment of those there during the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic.

The spokesperson also pledges to help the facility to address its challenges.