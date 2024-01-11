Human trafficking investigation launched following the discovery of 14 people in a shipping container arriving into the South East

A human trafficking investigation’s underway following the discovery this week of 14 people in a container that arrived into Rosslare Europort.

The 12 adults and two children came in on a ship from Zeebrugge in Belgium on Monday and are now in the care of the International Protection Accommodation Service as well as the Child and Family Agency, Tusla.

They as well as the ship crew are assisting Gardaí with their inquiries.

Detectives here are liaising with their Europol counterparts.