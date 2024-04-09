The Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council says the people of Carlow were “very saddened” by the Monday morning incident on Tullow Street.

A car appears to have been reversed into a business premises at 2:30am with fire brigade personnel from Carlow town and Bagenalstown quick on the scene and approx 25 residents in overhead apartments evacuated.

Shock has been expressed by locals and visitors alike.

Cllr Andrea Dalton has been reacting to the incident for KCLR News, finding it disappointing that it comes off the back of such a positive week for the area;