IDA reveals plan for new site to attract foreign investment to Carlow

The IDA set to bring new high-end jobs to Carlow.

The agency has bought a site in Rathnapish where it’s planning to develop a new state-of-the-art building to encourage foreign companies to come and to base themselves in Carlow.

They’ll be lodging an application for planning permission in the next few weeks and in the meantime they’ll be trying to find foreign companies who might be interested in taking over the building as an office or factory space.

IDA Regional Manager Brendan McDonald says they can’t say how many new local jobs will be created but it will be good value for Carlow.