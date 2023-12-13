IFA members elect Laois man Francie Gorman and Wexford based Carlow woman Alice Doyle to top roles

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has revealed its new President and Deputy President.

Votes from the recent ballots were counted yesterday at Castleknock Hotel – turnout was close to 30,000 with a postal option this year too for the first time.

The election saw Francie Gorman from Co Laois declared victorious for the top spot, securing 16,699 votes to rival Martin Stapleton’s 13,210

He will take over from Tim Cullinan in January to become the 17th President of the organisation.

Wexford based Alice Doyle is the new Deputy President – the Carlow native is the first female in that role.

Meanwhile, In the regional elections, Kilkenny man Paul O’Brien was named new South Leinster Regional Chair with Conor O’Leary heading up Munster and Brendan Golden in Connacht.