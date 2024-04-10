Livestock farmers are set to benefit from a new Fodder Transport Scheme from the Department of Agriculture.

Any farmer who transports feeding products over 75 kilometres will receive up to €40 per bale under the initiative.

It’s to help deal with the very poor ground conditions that have come about due to the recent heavy rain.

IFA President, Laois man Francie Gorman says it will support farmers until the weather improves, noting; “There’s excess fodder on some farms and not on others and we need to get the fodder from where it is to where it’s needed and there is a lot of fodder on farm in the form of grass which wasn’t the case if you go back previous years so it is really weather related and this is a help, unquestionably”.

It’s as Kilkenny-headquartered Tirlán earlier this week offered up a €30million support package to assist milk suppliers impacted by the recent rainfall.

Tirlán Chairperson John Murphy said that the Co-op is acutely aware of the challenges being experienced by our farmers at present. “The exceptional rainfall affecting farmers in our catchment area is causing significant physical, financial and mental stress. A key role of a farm-family owned Co-op is to support Members when challenges arise. The Board believes that it is appropriate for the Co-op to now utilise some of our resources to support our Members.”

Seán Molloy, Tirlán Chief Executive Designate, said Co-op staff are available to provide support to farmers and that a second technical webinar will be held after a very well-attended event on 27 March. “We are also very conscious of the challenges faced by tillage farmers and are exploring options for support as the situation evolves”.

Reacting to this, Mr Gorman noted; “This is the kind of solidarity that farmers need as they grapple with the dreadful weather conditions. Apart from the milk price top-up, there are other measures to help provide feed at a reduced price, and improve cashflow for farmers.”

Meanwhile we heard how tough things are too for local growers recently.