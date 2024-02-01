Inaugural St Brigid’s Festival set to roll out in Kilkenny later

Kilkenny’s first St Brigid’s Festival’s set to roll out later today.

The music and arts event features a number of paid gigs with acts including Paul Noonan, Clara Tracey, Niamh Regan, Aoife Nessa Frances, Conchúr White and a music trail of free sessions.

Added to that there are theatre, literature and crafts planned as well.

Full programme here and you can listen back to one of the organising committee here;