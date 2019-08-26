INMO says healthcare services have been compromised due to HSE’s recruitment ban

1,317 funded nursing and midwifery posts are left vacant in Ireland’s acute hospitals due to the HSE’s recruitment ban.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says midwifery vacancies “disproportionately affect women.”

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha says it’s time for the recruitment ban to go.

She says the INMO are very concerned about the issue and services have to be curtailed particularly around the maternity wards because of the ban.