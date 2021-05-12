Investigations underway following early morning burglary in Castlecomer, County Kilkenny

Investigations are underway following a burglary in North Kilkenny in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were alerted after an alarm was activated on the grounds of the Castlecomer Discovery Park at about 1:30am.

A check got underway earlier to see what, if anything, was taken.

Garda Niamh Doran’s been telling KCLR Live that a small number of items were taken from a jewellers there and she appealed for anybody with information to come forward.

