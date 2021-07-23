KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Ireland records highest daily figure of Covid-19 in nearly six months
The number of patients in hospital with the virus too is also high
There are 1,386 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily figure in nearly six months.
106 patients are in hospital with the virus, the highest in almost two months, with 22 in intensive care.
The deputy chief medical officer is criticising the amount of false information online about Covid vaccines.
Dr Ronan Glynn says this has undermined vaccination in many countries and is encouraging people to get their information from trusted sources.