Irish radio stations turning up the heat as latest listenership figures announced " "

The latest JNLR listenership figures released today show that Irish radio stations continue to turn up the heat on other media with a combined strength of 85.5% share of the audio market in Ireland.

This compares with 8.1%% own music, 4.9% Spotify and 1.6% Podcast.

The Choose Radio Group is urging advertisers to “follow the listener” as they plan their advertising campaigns.

KCLR Chief Executive John Purcell said that the performance of KCLR demonstrates the strength of radio in the local area.

“We’ve really strong listenership across all demographics and time segments across the week. People respond very well to the relevance, the quality and the information and entertainment we provide not only on radio but through our online and social platforms but on our app as well.”

“As well as providing a great listening experience for the public our marketing solutions are really effective for local businesses and we’re performing very well commercially.”

“While much of the talk is about purely online and digital media the strength of KCLR in these latest research results is further strength that radio is perhaps the most attractive and effective medium of them all.”

People Trust Radio

Radio is the medium most trusted by audiences, a point which has been proven by both Irish and European research in recent months.

With the growth of fake news and the importance of trust in today’s world, this is a key factor that advertisers need to gravitate towards in order to get maximum bang for their client’s buck; trust radio.

“At a time when there is increased pressure and competition for advertising spend it is vital that advertising agencies, media planners and clients are aware of the unparalleled ability of radio to reach consumers. 3.1 million people listen to Irish radio daily and for an average of 4 hours every single day” said Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group.

6 Facts about Radio in Ireland

82% of people in Ireland listened to the radio yesterday. On average, they spend in excess of 4 hours with radio every day. When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 85.5%. This compares to 8.1% of owned music and 4.9% to Spotify. Radio also dominates when compared with other media – 51.94% of all adults in Ireland used Social Media yesterday and just 31.12% read a national newspaper. 254,000 people in Ireland listened to radio via a radio station App and 72.6% listened via the Irish Radioplayer in the last seven days. Irish radio’s strong on-air performance is complemented across its digital platforms with over 10.2 million social connections.

About the JNLR Listenership survey

With a sample size of more than 16,000 people, the JNLR is the most robust research conducted in Ireland.

The results cannot be disputed with the latest JNLR figures released today confirming the popularity of radio in Ireland with 82% of the population tuning in every day.

This translates into weekday figures of 3.1 million listeners.