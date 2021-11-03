IT Carlow President named winner of Carlow Ambassador title

The President of IT Carlow’s to be celebrated next week.

Dr Patricia Mulcahy’s been named by Carlow Chamber as the recipient of their Carlow Ambassador accolade at the Business Awards which take place next week (further information on that here).

It’s in recognition of her contributions to the county she’s a native of.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber said “the judge’s decision of awarding Dr Mulcahy the Carlow Ambassador Award is welcome and well deserved. Carlow has always been a county recognized for punching above its own weight and through the stewardship and guidance of Dr Mulcahy the state-of-the-art facilities at the Institute have set a new benchmark and created a facility that is the envy of many and continues to get stronger. The contribution of Dr Mulcahy as an advocate for Carlow has been impressive and will benefit the county and region well into the future.”

On being informed that she has been selected as the Carlow Ambassador, Dr Mulcahy commented “My sincere thanks to County Carlow Chamber for this award. Institute of Technology Carlow’s significant contribution to the development of County Carlow has spanned five decades and has resulted from the commitment and work of many colleagues over this time and the many achievements of our students and graduates. It is a great privilege to serve in my current role in my hometown and to have worked with so many talented people across the Institute, the County and beyond. Our imminent designation as a Technological University for the South East will undoubtedly bring many additional opportunities for people to build better lives for themselves and their families, for building

Today’s announcement further adds to a good week for her following the confirmation last evening that the Technological University of the South East is moving forward – details here and here.

And it follows yesterday’s revelation that a well-known local businessman’s to get the Lifetime Achievement Award – more on that here.