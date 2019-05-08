IT Carlow updates on the Techological University for the South East application status

We could be closer than we think to getting the Technological University for the South East.

IT Carlow yesterday was awarded the Bronze Athena Swan award for gender equality in academia.

During a discussion about it on KCLR’s The Way It Is last evening IT President Dr Patricia Mulcahy said that they’ve learned a lot through that process which they can carry into the new regional institution.

And she outlined where that project is at saying “Our application is ready, it was approved by our governing bodies in April, what we’re doing at the moment is just discussing the financial investment with the department at the moment and also some discussions with staff representative bodies regarding some specifics about the new direction”.

She added “So once we have both of those in place, and we have significant meetings on those coming up this month, let’s hope that it’s soon”.