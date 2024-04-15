It could be four weeks before Kilkenny city sees a return to some of the original parking management features.

Changes implemented in January included the abolishment of a free 15minutes set-down period while charges were tweaked and a two-hour cap was placed on certain disabled bays.

Despite council officials believing that the plan would overall be beneficial to the majority, there was outcry by business people as well as customers and visitors.

The seven members of the city municipal district jointly tabled a motion at Friday’s monthly meeting to amend some of the measures and subsequently passed it.

Cllr David Fitzgerald feels vindicated having been the only one of the seven to oppose the plan in the first place.

KCLR News’ David Abbott has been catching up with Mayor Joe Malone – hear that here;