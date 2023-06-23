FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

“It has left everybody just devastated” says Kilkenny councillor Tómas Breathnach of the death of Billy Rockett

The local representative says the whole community's been hit hard

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace23/06/2023

A south Kilkenny village remains devastated by the death of 13-year-old Billy Rockett.

The teenager died in a road crash on the N10 close to Danesfort on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s a double blow for the family as his father Liam was also seriously injured

Cllr Tómas Breathnach is from the same area and has been telling KCLR News’ Domhnall Doyle that the whole community’s been very hard hit.

Hear his tribute here:

