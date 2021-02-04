“Just respect that it’s a working site” says South Kilkenny councillor of Greenway route

Locals are being urged not to venture on to the new Greenway through South Kilkenny while construction is still underway.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty raised the issue at yesterday’s meeting of Piltown Municipal District and says it’s becoming a growing concern.

While all of the rails and sleepers have now been lifted from the former railway line, final site clearance work won’t recommence until Level 5 restrictions are lifted.

And the local FG representative says there’s still dangerous debris on the site, so it must be avoided, telling KCLR News “I know the temptation is there to come on to the greenway but it’s actually a construction site, I’m just appealing to people use their common sense and not to come onto it and when it’s open everyone can go on it but at this moment in time and for quite some time yet it’s effectively a construction site and at last phase of clearing the sleepers and railway line and any debris or any materials is happening currently and it’s unfair for people to come up onto the line”.

She adds”It’s been brought to my attention several times and each time it happens I would go to the officials and just say to them ‘it’s still happening’ and there’s plenty of signage up there along the way to say to people ‘don’t come onto the greenway’ and I know when you’ve loads of high bridges along the way and there is access points but just for people to use their common sense not to come up onto the greenway and the cleared line as it is now when it is open it’ll be open in sections it won’t be open in one entity so the sections that will be open will be fully accessible once it’s done”.

And Cllr Doherty had this appeal “The important thing really is that for people not to be coming up onto the greenway and just respect that it’s a working site, be mindful of that really, you know people have to be careful, just have to wait, have a little bit of patience”.