KCLR LIVE: Cllr Eugene McGuinness says community is shocked by fatal stabbing in Kilkenny City

Cllr Eugene McGuinness speaks to KCLR Live about two unrelated violent incidents that took place in Kilkenny City yesterday.
Two men are due before Carlow District Court today following a stabbing incident in Newpark Close on Monday.
Another man in his 20s is being questioned by Gardai following the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man, John Cash, in Kilkenny yesterday.
