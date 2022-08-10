KCLR LIVE: Dive In With Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club

Want a new hobby? Diving and snorkelling could be for you.

Search and Recovery Officer Nick Murphy, Trainee Diver Kieran Kenealy and Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club Instructor and Training Officer Mark Dolan join Eimear in the studio to tell her about scuba diving.

Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club is a club for recreational diving and snorkelling. They are members of the Irish National Diving Organization, CFT, and the Irish Underwater Council. They have their own instructors, so they can complete all of their scuba training on-site. Their lectures are held in Hebron Industrial Estate, in their own clubhouse. The Watershed pool is used for estate and in-water training.

Some of their experienced divers join the Search and Recovery unit.